Miami to begin enforcing nightly curfews

As coronavirus cases continue to spike in Florida, the city of Miami will start enforcing the Miami-Dade County curfew.

MIAMI — Cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in Florida. On Thursday alone, Florida reported 11,335 new cases. That's the most we've seen in 139 days.

One of the areas that has been labeled a hot-spot is South Florida, including Miami and Miami-Dade County. That's why, beginning this weekend, the city of Miami will enforce the county's nightly curfew. City commissioners unanimously agreed on Thursday to start enforcement from midnight to 6 a.m.

The curfew has been in place in Miami-Dade County since October and will be in effect every night until further notice. Officials are limited in how they can enforce it, however, because of Gov. Ron DeSantis' suspension of fines and penalties for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

On Miami's official website, you can find resources about Miami-Dade's efforts to fight the coronavirus. It's part of the Stand up Miami: Covid and Recovery effort.

