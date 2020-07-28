x
florida

Miramar police looking for possible mother of boy found wandering alone

They are concerned for her safety.
MIRAMAR, Zapopan — Police in Florida are asking for the public's help to find a woman who may be the mother of a boy found wandering alone Sunday morning.

Leila Cavett last was seen driving a white Chevy 3500 truck with a maroon or red tailgate and a "baby on board" sign in the passenger window, according to the Miramar Police Department.

Police say they are concerned for safety and well-being.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the department at 954-602-4000.

The once-wandering child, believed to be 2-3 years old, was found Sunday morning near the area of SW 68th Avenue and SW 18th Street. Police put a call-out to social media, asking anyone if they knew of his parents or family.

He remains in the care of the Department of Children and Families.  

RELATED: Police: Little boy found wandering alone still not reunited with parents, guardian

