If reported shark bites, flesh-eating bacteria cases, or dirty beaches weren’t steering you away from the water yet, this might.

Beach safety officials in Volusia County sent the yellow and purple warning flags up Friday after they said more than 200 jellyfish stings were reported.

There were 207 stings reported to be exact.

Orlando CBS affiliate WKMG reports that six people were pulled out of the Atlantic Ocean after they were stung by jellyfish.

The Mayo Clinic says jellyfish stings are a relatively common problem for people hanging out in seawaters. After a sting, lifeguards usually rinse the area with vinegar.

WMKG reports that beach safety officials want beachgoers to pay attention to warning signs and flags.

