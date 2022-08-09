New initiative to legalize recreational marijuana aims to make the ballot in 2024

There’s a new push in the fight to legalize recreational marijuana in the state of Florida.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Marijuana has been a hot topic in Florida over the past several years. Since medical marijuana was signed into law in 2016, cannabis companies have popped up all over the state.

The largest medical marijuana operator Trulieve, which has several locations across the Bay area, is helping fund the push to make recreational use of marijuana a reality in 2024.

The latest push to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida is being spearheaded by the country duo The Bellamy Brothers.

The Bellamy Brothers are backing the "Smart and Safe Florida" campaign, that’s proposing a constitutional amendment that would allow people 21 and older to purchase, use and possess cannabis recreationally.

Trulieve contributed $5 million to the initiative in an effort to get the amendment on the ballot in 2024. It’s an issue that’s been discussed by lawmakers for years

"Legalization of cannabis is something that must happen here in the state of Florida. It's everything from economic opportunity, bringing in billions of dollars of taxable revenue. Creation of jobs, it's also criminal justice reform,” Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried said in a July interview with 10 Tampa Bay

State Senator Jeff Brandes has filed bills in the past that would legalize recreational use, but they died in committee.

“I think it's going to have to be a constitutional amendment in Florida. In fact, if you look across the country, in most states that have done adult-use marijuana, that has been a constitutional amendment,” Brandes said.

Recreational use is already legal in 19 states, and Brandes says it’s time Florida gets on board.

“I think it's important to do because I think in a state that believes in freedom and limited government, we should allow individuals to make adult decisions,” he explained.

The amendment would need 891,589 signatures to make it on the ballot.