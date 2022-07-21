Nikki Fried, Charlie Crist took the stage in Florida Democratic Gubernatorial Debate

The two leading candidates are hopeful to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis.

MIAMI — Two Democratic gubernatorial candidates shared their political strategies on how to lead the state of Florida in a pre-recorded debate Thursday evening.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Rep Charlie Crist took part in a debate from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on NBC and Telemundo affiliates. It ended right before the Jan. 6 hearing that began at 8 p.m. ET.

Florida's primary election is scheduled for Aug. 23, 2022, and the focus of many Democrats will be deciding who will challenge Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Nov. 8 general election.

Thursday's debate gave each candidate a moment to speak to the many different communities in Florida about their views on same-sex marriage, the overturn of Roe V. Wade, abortions rights, gun control, climate change, immigration and more.

Fried is a lifelong Floridian. She worked as a public defender in Alachua County and later became a government affairs advocate for the marijuana industry. Now, as agriculture commissioner, she's the only elected Democrat currently holding a statewide office in the state.

Crist is a longtime politician from St. Petersburg. He was Florida’s governor from 2007 to 2011 and was elected as a Republican before changing parties. In 2016, he flipped a Republican seat and was elected as the Democratic Congressman for Florida’s 13th district.

In a press release, a spokesperson for Crist said the congressman "distinguished himself as the experienced and tested public leader," during the debate, stating Fried "floundered on stage."

During Thursday night's debate, Fried said she has always been a part of and for the Democratic party. She said it's something Crist can't relate to.