ORLANDO, Fla. — A 14-year veteran of the Orange County Sheriff's Office was arrested early Saturday morning after pulling out a gun and pointing it at his Lyft driver, authorities say.

Deputy Troy Heyer, 45, was dropped off at home just before 3 a.m. from a restaurant when his driver remained outside to send a report to Lyft, the arrest affidavit reads. While the driver worked on the report, Heyer allegedly came up to him and asked, "What are you doing here?"

The driver claims a gun was pointed toward him, and he was in fear of his life. He left the home after the encounter and called police.

Orlando police officers were led to Heyer's home by the driver, who pointed out where the incident happened, the affidavit said. Heyer's wife opened the door and said her husband was sleeping. When asked to wake him up, she attempted and reportedly told police she couldn't because he has sleep apnea.

Eventually, Heyer came out of the house to speak with officers. After a conversation, Heyer said, "You’re either going to arrest me or I’m going back in the house," the affidavit reads.

He was arrested.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office in a statement said Heyer was hired in October 2005 and works in the agency's court services division. While an investigation gets underway, he has been relieved of his duties without pay.

“These are very serious criminal allegations. As law enforcement officers, we must be held to the highest standards of conduct whether on duty or off duty,” Sheriff John Mina said in a release. “These allegations will be thoroughly investigated and the results of that investigation will be made public.”

