ORLANDO, Fla — It started with a gruesome discovery on April 1 – a man’s body stuffed into a suitcase.
The body belonged to Garland Ross. WFTV reports his family told officers they hadn’t seen or heard from him, he wasn’t at home and his two cars were gone.
First, Orlando police arrested Julie Felber and Timothy Crandall, charging them both with abuse of a dead human body, tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
But detectives said the real killer was still out there.
They tweeted this wanted poster, looking for leads as they searched for James Allen White.
Officers tracked him down on Sunday and charged him with second-degree murder. He got hit with the abuse of a dead human body and evidence tampering charges too.
This is what the 40-year-old looked like when he was booked into the Orange County Jail.
MORE 'FLORIDA MAN' STORIES:
- Drug-busting Florida deputies find ‘come back with a warrant’ doormat. They had one
- Florida man accused of making bomb threat to avoid work
- Don’t drive on the beach! Man accused of hitting the gas on the sand
What other people are reading right now:
- What will Florida restaurants need to do to reopen? A food safety expert weighs in
- US will likely reach 1 million coronavirus cases on Tuesday
- Mile-wide asteroid to pass close to Earth on Wednesday
- What Florida beaches are open? A county-by-county list
- Blue Angels to fly over Tampa this weekend to honor health workers
- Do your glasses fog up when you wear a mask? Here's how to fix that
- 2020 Atlantic hurricane season: This could be an active few months
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter