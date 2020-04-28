ORLANDO, Fla — It started with a gruesome discovery on April 1 – a man’s body stuffed into a suitcase.

The body belonged to Garland Ross. WFTV reports his family told officers they hadn’t seen or heard from him, he wasn’t at home and his two cars were gone.

First, Orlando police arrested Julie Felber and Timothy Crandall, charging them both with abuse of a dead human body, tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

Julie Felber, 46 | Timothy Crandall, 24

Orange County Sheriff's Office

But detectives said the real killer was still out there.

They tweeted this wanted poster, looking for leads as they searched for James Allen White.

Officers tracked him down on Sunday and charged him with second-degree murder. He got hit with the abuse of a dead human body and evidence tampering charges too.

This is what the 40-year-old looked like when he was booked into the Orange County Jail.

James Allen White, 40

Orange County Sheriff's Office

