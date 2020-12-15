Two new attractions coming to Orlando's ICON Park

The home to one of the world's tallest observation wheel is adding two new record-setters for thrill seekers.

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you drive up I-4 to Orlando, you can't miss the wheel at ICON Park. Now, two brand new attractions are coming along that not only will be seen from miles away but will bring in thrill-seekers from all over.

ICON Park announced plans to add the world's tallest slingshot and drop tower in the summer of 2021. This adds to the growing park that opened in 2015 on Orlando's famed International Drive.

The ICON Park Slingshot will act like a volcanic eruption, launching riders 450 feet up at 100 miles per hour. It will be among the fastest slingshots in the world (the Daytona Slingshot, located 50 miles up I-4, claims to be the fastest).

The 430-foot ICON Park Drop Tower will take people 40 stories above the ground before plummeting at 75 miles per hour. To give you an idea of the jolt riders will feel, Disney's Tower of Terror drops riders 130 feet at a mere 39 MPH.

ICON Park is not just about thrill rides. It also features Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum, SEA LIFE Aquarium, an arcade and a row of restaurants. It was closed in March due to COVID-19 but reopened in June.

