U.S. Coast Guard offloads $118.3 million worth of cocaine in Florida

The haul unloaded at Port Everglades weighed about 6,800 pounds

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard unloaded thousands of pounds of cocaine Tuesday at a South Florida port.

The haul unloaded at Port Everglades weighed about 6,800 pounds and is estimated to be worth about $118.3 million. All the cocaine was seized in two operations off the coast of Costa Rica, according to the Coast Guard.

Earlier this month, 23,000 pounds of cocaine and 6,900 pounds of marijuana were offloaded at Port Everglades.

The crew's patrol efforts and narcotics busts were in direct support of President Trump's enhanced counter-narcotics surge announced in early April.

