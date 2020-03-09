SeaWorld offering Florida teachers free unlimited entry through 2021

Teachers can also purchase tickets for guests at a reduced rate.

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you're a K-12 teacher in Florida, this is for you!

SeaWorld is offering a complimentary SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card to all active and certified K-12 Florida school teachers.

The card provides free admission to SeaWorld through Aug. 31, 2021. All you need to do is pre-register online using the ID.me process to get an eVoucher. Once on the ID.me site, select the Teacher ID button on the top right, click "sign up" and enter an email address and a password. You will need a DEO number.

If you're a private school teacher, you can still take advantage of the offer by bringing a letter from your principal on the school letterhead confirming your employment, along with your Florida photo ID and a recent paystub to the SeaWorld front gate entrance.

Also, now through Sept. 30, teachers can buy up to three additional guest tickets at a reduced rate of $27.99.



