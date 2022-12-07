Florida naturist group breaks skinny dipping record

It was the most naked people swimming together in one place, at one time, on Florida's Treasure Coast.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — No swimsuit, no problem.

That's the motto 769 people were living by this weekend when they took a record-breaking plunge.

The Treasure Coast Naturists on Sunday broke the record for the most people simultaneously skinny dipping on the Treasure Coast, blowing last year's count of 431 skinny dippers out of the water.

"Thanks to everyone who made our Skinny Dip event a success! We had 769 people in the water at noon on July 10th!" the group wrote on its website.

The event was held at Blind Creek Beach, a spot on Hutchinson Island that officially became St. Lucie County's first clothing-optional beach in 2020 after a vote from the local county commission. It covers about 36 acres out of the 408-acre park.

The Treasure Coast Naturists believe that returning to their natural states is a way of "retrieving our historic roots as human beings," according to their website. They aim to promote body acceptance through clothing-optional activities and community outreach.

The group has a list of rules for beach etiquette, which includes practicing politeness and consideration and recognizing when you're unwelcome somewhere.

Blind Creek Beach is one of only three nude beaches in Florida. Haulover Beach, located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, is the oldest officially recognized public nude beach in the state, according to Visit Florida. Playalinda and Apollo Beaches, located in Volusia County, also have officially-designated nude areas.

And, the Tampa Bay area is no stranger to clothing-optional activities.

Ralph Collinson, the former president of the American Association for Nude Recreation's Florida region, told the tourism group that “Pasco County is actually known as the nudist capital of the world."