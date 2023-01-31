South Florida man allegedly bites head off python during domestic dispute

Police could hear the woman inside the home calling for them to open the door, according to reports.

MIAMI — A man in South Florida is accused of biting off the head of a woman's pet snake with his mouth during a domestic dispute, according to a report from CBS Miami. He faces multiple charges.

Miami-Dade police officers responded to the Saga Bay apartment complex Monday on a report of a couple arguing, the news outlet says. Once outside, they could hear a fight between a man and woman inside the unit and knocked on the door.

That's when police said the woman inside yelled, "just kick the door in," WPLG-TV reports.

Upon entry, police said Kevin Mayorga, 32, was attempting to hold the woman against her will, according to reports. Mayorga reportedly disregarded commands from police to put his hands up and an officer used his taser on the man, to no effect.

Mayorga was eventually removed from the apartment, however actively resisted, CBS Miami says, and also hit an officer in the face with his arm that had a handcuff on it. He then continued to resist until he was taken to the ground and placed in leg restraint.

The woman told police that Mayorga bit the head off her pet snake, a ball python, WPLG-TV said. Officers then saw the snake and its decapitated head sitting next to the door.