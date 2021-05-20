DOJ: Proud Boys member known as 'Milkshake' appears in Tampa federal court for role in Capitol riot

According to the Department of Justice, a plethora of news publications and social media images place the man at the Capitol on the day of the insurrection

TAMPA, Fla — A local "Proud Boys" member known as "Milkshake" appeared before a judge Thursday in a Tampa federal court for his alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot.

According to the Department of Justice, a plethora of news publications and social media images showed Daniel Lyons Scott at the Capitol on the day of the insurrection, January 6. Prosecutors referenced images and videos used in articles from the Wall Street Journal and ProPublica which show Scott outside the Capitol building moments before the breach.

In one YouTube video filmed on the day of the insurrection, prosecutors say Scott introduces himself as "Milkshake" and identifies himself as a "Proud Boy."

Other images show Scott on the steps of the Capitol where the DOJ says it appears he pulled an officer into the crowd for 3 to 4 seconds before another officer was able to pull him out.

Cell phone records and interviews with witnesses also place Scott at the Capitol on the day of the riot, prosecutors say.

Scott is the latest in a growing list of people in the Tampa Bay area facing charges related to the breach.

Earlier this month, a Clearwater man was accused of assaulting officers at the Capitol with both a fire extinguisher and wooden plank. A woman in Lakeland faces several charges after being accused of participating in the mob of people who stormed the building.

Most notably, though, was the arrest of Adam Johnson after being identified in a viral photo carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern.

Anyone with information about the insurrection in Washington is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.