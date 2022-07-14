Vice President Kamala Harris visits Florida

Following a trip to Orlando, the vice president is set to travel to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting the Sunshine State on Thursday with planned stops in Tampa and Orlando.

Here's a look at her schedule.

10:38 a.m. - Air Force Two touches down in Orlando

The vice president deplaned just before 11 a.m. and briefly spoke to reporters under the wing of the plane about her reason for being in Florida today.

“When I think about the issue of choice, the president and I feel very strongly that we have a duty and obligation to protect the American people, including American women, and that includes women in Florida," Harris said, according to pool reporters.

“Here in Florida, just most recently, a law was passed effective, I believe, July 1, that is going to allow the government to impose its decisions on the women of Florida, instead of giving women the right to choose to make decisions about some of the most personal matters a woman could have to deal with.”

"I'm here to speak with these leaders to talk about what we can do together to ensure that we use all that is within our capacity to protect the women of America, which includes women in Florida.”

11:30 a.m. - VP delivers remarks at the 70th Boule of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority

Harris took to the Orlando Convention Center stage to highlight the work of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the sorority she became a member of when she was initiated through the Alpha Chapter at Howard University.

She spoke about the years she spent in the sorority and how Alpha Kappa Alpha's purpose continues to influence her work in the White House.

You can watch her full speech below.

Following her remarks, the vice president will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra around 1:50 p.m. to meet with Florida legislative leaders to discuss reproductive rights.

Around 4 p.m., Harris is set to travel to Tampa to meet with service members at MacDill Air Force Base.

The vice president around 5:55 p.m. will receive a briefing from United States Central Command Commander (USCENTCOM) General Michael E. Kurilla, U.S. Special Operations Commander (USSOCOM) General Richard D. Clarke, and other USCENTCOM and USSOCOM leaders.

At 6:55 p.m., Harris is scheduled to tour the CENTCOM Joint Operations Center.

The visit comes days after a U.S. drone strike conducted by U.S. Central Command, headquartered in Tampa, killed the leader of the Islamic State group Maher al-Agal in Syria on Tuesday, CENTCOM spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Dave Eastburn confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay.