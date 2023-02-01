Community mourns death of Florida firefighter following surfing accident

Ethan Wilson died Saturday "surrounded by family, friends, and his fellow firefighters from all over Volusia County." His organs were donated to help others.

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — The community in Volusia County is mourning the death of a local firefighter after he became unresponsive in the water while surfing last week.

The city of Ormand Beach announced Ethan Wilson's death Sunday on Facebook, stating, "It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of [Wilson]."

The 33-year-old was reportedly found unresponsive in the surf Wednesday at New Smyrna Beach. WKMG-TV reports bystanders pulled him out and started CPR before he was hospitalized.

He died Saturday "surrounded by family, friends, and his fellow firefighters from all over Volusia County," city leaders wrote on Facebook.

Wilson was an Ormond Beach firefighter, loving father/husband and a friend to all who knew him, the post said, in part.

"Ethan proudly served our community with bravery and commitment for many years, always putting the safety and well-being of others before his own," city leaders wrote. "He will be deeply missed, and his selfless spirit will live on in the lives he touched."

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted his condolences to Wilson's family explaining the 33-year-old didn't only work as a firefighter but also extended a hand at the sheriff's office in the 911 Communications Center.

According to Chitwood, Wilson's last act of service to the community was donating his organs so others could live.

Firefighter/Paramedic Ethan Wilson was surfing when he became unresponsive and ended up in ICU. Sadly, this 33-year-old husband and father never made the recovery his many friends and loved ones were hoping for. His last act of service was donating his organs so others can live. pic.twitter.com/ZU6UzCJ6fJ — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) February 5, 2023

A GoFundMe organized by Wilson's brother-in-law Bryon White has raised more than $97,000.

"I have known Ethan since he was 14. To know him is to love him. Those who know Ethan know he is the most kind and gentle soul one could ever hope to meet," White wrote on the fundraiser page. "Aside from being an avid outdoorsman, a surfer and fisherman, Ethan has a beautiful family - his wife, Ashley and his infant son, Coast.

"Whether you know him from the brewery, CrossFit, the beach, or the firehouse - he’s probably put a smile on your face."

In an update on Sunday, White thanked everyone who donated and invited the community to a public memorial planned to celebrate Wilson's life.

"We hope you will join us to celebrate Ethan. In the meantime, please continue to share and donate as much as you can," he said in a statement. "You are all helping us make the best of this tragic situation, and we will never forget it."