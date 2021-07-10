Who is Meghan Santiago? Mother of 3 remembered for loving her kids 'until she took her last breath'

The Spring Hill native was killed last month in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Her husband has since been formally charged in her murder.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Three children are without a mother, and a family is grieving the death of 33-year-old Meghan Santiago.

The Spring Hill native was killed last month in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Her husband 33-year-old Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Santiago of Tampa, Fla., has since been taken into custody and formally charged for her murder, according to military personnel.

Now, her family is remembering the mother they say so fiercely loved her children and gave back to others even after death.

"Meghan was a good mom, ever since the time she found out she was pregnant, she was over the moon to be a mom," her cousin, Kristen Varcak told 10 Tampa Bay.

Meghan’s family and friends said she was 32 weeks pregnant when she was killed. Her unborn child was able to survive the attack. She was also called "mom" by a 7-year-old and 4-year-old.

"She loved them so much. Until she took her last breath, she loved those kids," Varcak added.

On Oct. 5, Meghan was officially taken off life support and her organs were donated. While her loved ones tell 10 Tampa Bay it'll take a month before they know who those organs went to, Meghan was able to donate to children as well, given her size.

"We got to participate in the honor walk and it was wonderful. She was able to donate almost everything," Varcak said.

Funeral arrangements in Florida are pending according to family and friends. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division will continue to investigate Meghan Santiago's murder.