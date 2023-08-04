FHP: Woman run over, killed by her own SUV checking on a car she hit

The woman was backing out of a driveway in The Villages and crashed into a parked SUV on the opposite side of the road, officials say.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A 62-year-old woman was killed Saturday afternoon after she was run over by her own SUV. Troopers say she got out of her vehicle to check on a car that she had just hit on a street in Sumter County.

At 3:56 p.m., the 62-year-old woman was backing out of a driveway on Fringe Tree Trail in The Villages when she crashed into an SUV parked on the opposite side of the road near Knotty Pine Terrace, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The woman then pulled forward into her driveway to check on the damage caused by the collision, authorities say.