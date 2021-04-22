Gordon Ramsay announces he is opening a restaurant in Orlando

This will be his very first Fish & Chips restaurant outside of Las Vegas.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get excited Florida food lovers!

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay is opening a restaurant in Orlando.

The TV chef known for shows like "Hell’s Kitchen" and "MasterChef" posted to Instagram that he was bringing Fish & Chips to ICON Park on International Drive this summer.

"I promise you -- you're going to love it."

While it's not certain if the Orlando location will be like its Vegas counterpart-- you can browse that menu here.

Ramsay isn't the first celebrity to open a restaurant at this location.

Last summer Blake Shelton announced his Orlando Ole Red location would call Orlando's I-Drive tourist district home.