Foundation officials are asking anyone with information to call the Orlando Police Department.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The onePulse Foundation is asking anyone with information to come forward after someone in a wheelchair was caught on camera vandalizing its Pulse interim memorial.

The organization posted the surveillance video on its Facebook page, saying three angel banners were burned along with other items at the memorial.

According to the post, the incident happened on Oct. 12 around 8:30 p.m. It wasn't brought to light until Nov. 6, however.

Foundation officials are asking anyone with information to call the Orlando Police Department information line at 407-246-2470.

You can watch the full video here.