SARASOTA, Fla.- 18 TONS! That’s how much dead fish in weight that Sarasota County workers have picked up off Siesta Key Beach due to red tide.

The county is seeing high levels of the algae bloom. The smell on the beach and along the coast line is strong. The water is a reddish-brown. Beaches are empty. Businesses say the smell is keeping customers away. Business is down as much as 50% this week.

Mote volunteers have rescued 131 sea turtles this year, nearly 60% victims of red tide. Four more dead manatees were picked up this morning, plus 6 yesterday.

Manatees and dolphins are also being impacted. The algae acts as a neurotoxin, making larger marine animals, lethargic and uncoordinated. It paralyzes them and they can drown.

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement through Thursday evening along the Sarasota coastline.

Red tide is caused by the growth of microscopic algae called Karenia brevis, which causes the water to appear red in color when it blooms.

Anyone with respiratory problems such as asthma and emphysema are advised to stay out of the water.

