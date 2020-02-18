TAMPA, Fla. — A few months after a federal document resurfaced that suggested a lost African American cemetery could be hiding at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, a cadaver dog search will begin Tuesday afternoon to detect possible remains from the burial ground.

10News has found dozens of death certificates documenting the cemetery. Newspaper articles suggest the cemetery existed as early as 1902.

A first-person account from an 86-year-old woman lives up with a document from the Florida Department of Military Affairs suggesting the cemetery existed near the intersection of Interbay and Manhattan, which is now part of MacDill Air Force Base.

It is unclear what happened to the cemetery. The base has hired an archaeology firm to conduct a historical search, as well as a physical survey of the area.

