TAMPA, Fla. — MacDill Air Force Base confirmed on Thursday that a team of archaeologists and cadaver dogs will search a wooded area on February 17 for possible lost graves from an African American cemetery.

It existed in Port Tampa when it was a separate city.

Lt. Brandon Hanner said the base is working with Georgia-based New South Associates on the search. A representative confirmed Wednesday that workers are in town doing historical and community research on the Port Tampa City cemetery.

10News previously reported this cemetery existed as early as 1902. Dozen of death certificates and newspaper articles from the site confirm its existence.

MacDill Air Force Base officially opened in 1941.

This is an developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

