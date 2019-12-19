TAMPA, Fla. — After learning about a lost African American cemetery on property that existed before MacDill Air Force Base was built in Tampa in 1939, leaders at MacDill have released a plan to search for any lost graves that might remain.

The plan includes partnering with a Georgia-based archaeology firm for extensive historical research and working with cadaver dogs to help narrow the search.

MacDill spokesperson Brandon Hanner said the base received notification from the Tampa Bay History Center that the cemetery once existed on the property not far from the intersection of Interbay and Manhattan.

10News research has found dozens of death certificates as well as newspaper articles that show the cemetery that existed as early as 1902. At that time, Port Tampa was its own city. Segregation dictated blacks and whites would have been buried in separate cemeteries.

In an exclusive story with 10News in early December, Base Commander Col. Stephen Snelson said the base would focus resources on finding the lost cemetery.

“Our main theme is we can’t undo what was done in the past, but we sure can make sure we get it right going forward,” he said.

Thursday, MacDill spokesman Brandon Hanner told 10News base leadership has outlined a detailed plan to search for the cemetery.

The Air Force Civil Engineering Center is being brought in to assist. Hanner said the AFCEC has extensive experience finding burial sites. Over the hears, the AFCEC has done more than 300 investigations, including African American burial sites.

AFCEC will work with New South Associates, which provides archaeology and historic preservation planning, to complete the project. Historical research will begin in January.

New South Associates will interview people in the community and will search archives for the burial site’s location, number of burials and more.

In February, cadaver dogs will be brought in to help better define the burial location. The dogs are specifically trained to detect decomposition. After that search is done, the base will consult with the community to determine the next steps, which could include what Hanner called more “intrusive surveying.”

This is a developing story. More details will be provided as it becomes available.

