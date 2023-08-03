Tampa working to buy historic Black cemetery it sent to auction, lost to developer

A property investor purchased the cemetery for $18,000 in an auction that lasted less than four minutes.

TAMPA, Fla. — Negotiations to purchase a historic Black cemetery the city sent to auction and lost to a developer are underway, city staffer Nicole Travis confirmed.

Travis, the administrator of Economic Development and Opportunity, told the city council during Thursday’s Community Redevelopment Agency meeting that the city has been working on an offer to again gain control of Memorial Park Cemetery in East Tampa.

After the owner died in 2019, the city placed liens on the property and foreclosed, which sent the cemetery to a county auction.

In January, property investor Alexis Arteaga, owner of 2715 W. Sligh Ave., purchased the 20-acre cemetery for $18,000, in an auction that lasted less than four minutes.

Arteaga told 10 Investigates he did not initially know the land was a cemetery. City spokesperson Adam Smith says Arteaga had 10 days to back out of the deal, but he refused.

Aileen Henderson of The Cemetery Society says she is disappointed by all parties — the city for placing the cemetery in foreclosure and allowing it to go to auction, and Arteaga for not more quickly working to resolve the issue.