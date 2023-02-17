Man who bought historic Black cemetery had no clue he was buying a graveyard

He regularly purchases foreclosed properties, but says the land wasn't listed as a cemetery.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The man who recently bought a historic Black cemetery in Tampa told 10 Investigates on Friday he had no idea he was buying a graveyard when he purchased the 20-acre piece of land in January.

“I had never heard of the cemetery before,” Alexis Arteaga of 2715 West Sligh LLC said of Memorial Park Cemetery.

After the owner of Memorial Park Cemetery died a few years ago, the city of Tampa announced it would take over maintenance of the cemetery. It foreclosed on the property this year.

Arteaga says he won the land after an $18,000 bid, plus taxes and fees. Arteaga says he buys and resells houses and foreclosed lands for a living. He says he checks the foreclosure listings at 10 a.m. every day to look for opportunities, saw the land value on this listing and purchased it. The listing only had an address; it was not recorded as a cemetery.

10 Investigates asked what Arteaga plans to do with the property. He said he usually sells for profit but wants to first offer the opportunity to the city. If the city doesn’t buy it, he hopes a non-profit or church will take it on.

“A cemetery business is not my business,” Arteaga said.