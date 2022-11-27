Erased: The fight to restore Tampa Bay area’s destroyed Black cemeteries

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 10 Investigates takes you through the three-year journey to find, uncover and restore these desecrated and erased cemeteries.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — For three years, archaeologists have been digging to shine a light on some of the Tampa Bay area’s darkest secrets. So far, they have found hundreds of graves from destroyed African American cemeteries buried under schools, apartments and business properties.



Vestiges of racial segregation, the destruction of these sacred spaces are reminders of a time laws and policies across the U.S. separated whites and Blacks in life and death.



In Tampa, crews found nearly 300 graves from Zion Cemetery under the Robles Park Village public housing development after starting a search in 2019. The graves are spread across three different properties belonging to the Tampa Housing Authority, the Columbia Restaurant Group and Sunstate Wreckers. So far, only the Tampa Housing Authority has committed to turning over the land so the cemetery can be restored.

In a field at King High School in Tampa, crews found 145 graves from Ridgewood Cemetery. The school district and school board leaders pledged to take further action to help understand more about the cemetery and perhaps even incorporate it into curriculum. So far, nothing official has been announced.



Across the bay in Clearwater, archaeologists found 54 graves under a shuttered Pinellas County School after a 10 Investigates report. Archaeologists say radar suggests there are more graves under the building.

A mile and a half away, those same archaeologists found 328 graves from the St. Matthews Baptist Church Cemetery resting under the FrankCrum business property and along Missouri Avenue.

There have also been searches at Tropicana Field and MacDill Air Force Base.

