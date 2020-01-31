PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Schools announced Friday afternoon plans to scan one of its properties for graves from an African American cemetery that once sat at the site of the old Curtis Fundamental/Palmetto Elementary school on Holt Avenue.

Cardno, the company that helped detect about 300 graves from the erased Zion Cemetery along N. Florida Avenue in Tampa will do the work. Spokesperson Isabel Mascarenas said the school district and the City of Clearwater will split the $35,496 cost.

The city was involved in a land swap with the district in the mid-1950s over the property in question. Records show the city hired a company to relocate the graves. However, some neighbors do not believe all the graves were moved.

Testing is set to happen February 6 and 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

RELATED: How neighbor opposition threatened Clearwater graves neighbors are searching for today

RELATED: Clearwater homeless initiative on hold until school district searches for graves

You can watch more of Emerald Morrow's stories on Tampa Bay's erased African American cemeteries here:

What other people are reading right now: