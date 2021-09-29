Sightings of Brian Laundrie in North Carolina believed to be false

New Bern Police said they coordinated with the FBI after potential sightings of Brian Laundrie, but don’t believe he was or is there.

NEW BERN, N.C. — As the search for Brian Laundrie continues, people are taking to social media to spread the word. On Twitter, people were claiming Brian Laundrie was seen in North Carolina.

Some people online spreading that he was caught, which turned out to be false.

Sightings of #BrianLaundrie in New Bern, NC are believed to be FALSE according to the New Bern Police Department. Statement below is from a captain with New Bern PD👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/S8Y74RZjAo — Shannon Clowe (@ShannonCwtsp) September 30, 2021

10 Tampa Bay went right to the New Bern Police Department to see if there was any truth to the claims on social media.

The New Bern Police Department released this statement, “Our department became aware of the tip that Brian Laundrie was currently in the City of New Bern. New Bern police officers collaborated with the Raleigh branch office of the FBI and four FBI agents who arrived in New Bern to further the investigation. At the conclusion of our efforts, we do not believe he was, or is, in New Bern. We ask everyone to forward tips to the FBI.gov website. The New Bern Police department continues to be vigilant in our patrols and will act accordingly."

The rumors spreading on social media claimed a news outlet, SKYline News, reported Brian Laundrie was caught in New Bern, NC. That is not true according to authorities with the New Bern Police Department.

Any tips people have regarding Brian Laundrie should be referred to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.