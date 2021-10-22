Attorney: Laundrie parents reportedly told FBI Brian Laundrie did not return home after Sept. 13 hike

The Laundrie parents eventually filed a missing person report Sept. 17.

NORTH PORT, Fla — Following confirmation that the human remains found Wednesday in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park were that of Brian Laundrie, his family's attorney has released new information from the Laundrie parents.

Many people across the U.S. have questioned the Laundrie parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie's, role in regards to the disappearance of their son, Brian Laundrie.

The 23-year-old man was reported missing Sept. 17, after his parents say he went for a hike that Monday, Sept. 13, and never returned home.

In a statement released Friday, Oct. 22, the Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, said the Laundrie parents did tell law enforcement that their son did not return home after his hike that Monday, however, "at that time he wasn't 'missing.' He had gone for a hike and not returned home."

The attorney continued, "On Friday, 17 [of] September, we filed a missing person report to formalize [law enforcement] search for Brian."

Thus, a formal search for Brian Laundrie began the following Saturday at the last location he was known to have traveled, the Carlton Reserve.

Now that the human remains have been identified as that of Brian Laundrie, Bertolino says the remains have been sent to an anthropologist for further evaluation.

Laundrie's remains were found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, an area not far from the Carlton Reserve.

During an interview with 10 Tampa Bay, North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said the remains found included bones and physical evidence that had been scattered about. The area where the remains were found was once underwater until recently when the area dried out.

For more than a month, investigators battled rough, wet and muddy conditions. Once some of the water cleared up and the park reopened, Chris and Roberta Laundrie found their son's belongings.