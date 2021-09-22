'Van Life to Vanished': Nancy Grace to discuss Gabby Petito on 'Dr. Phil'

Dr. Phil and a panel of experts will explore what the 22-year-old "van life" blogger's final videos reveal about what might have happened to her.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One day after medical examiners identified the body found Sunday in Bridger-Teton National Forest as Gabby Petito, "Dr. Phil" is diving into the events that led up to her disappearance and death.

The episode called "Van Life to Vanished: Inside Gabby Petito's Disappearance and Death" will feature a panel of experts, including TV host Nancy Grace, an FBI defense tactics instructor, a criminal defense attorney and a body language expert.

Host Phil McGraw will explore what the 22-year-old "van life" blogger's final videos reveal about what might have happened to her.

In the midst of the painful events that unfolded over the last week in the search for Gabby, her father, Joe Petito, spoke with Dr. Phil about the disappearance of his daughter in an episode that aired Monday.

During the interview, which was taped prior to Petito's body being found, Dr. Phil asked Joe Petito if he believed that Laundrie has hurt his daughter.

With a deep sigh, Joe Petito hesitated to say yes.

"Ye-,yeah- I..." Joe Petito exclaimed. "She wouldn't do this. It's too long, all right. In my gut, I believe something bad happened but if I go with my gut right now, Dr. Phil, I'm going to be on the floor crying man and I can't. I got a job to do, and I'm not gonna stop until I have her. I can't focus on it, and I apologize. I can't focus on it."

In another clip, Joe Petito said sternly, "if she's hurt or worse," as he pressed his fist against his palm, "I hope they get what's coming... and that includes his folks."