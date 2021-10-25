Report: North Port police mistook Brian Laundrie for his mother early on in investigation

Police believed they saw Brian Laundrie leave his home in his Mustang on Monday, Sept. 13, then return on Sept. 15.

NORTH PORT, Fla — North Port police reportedly said they made mistakes during their early investigation into Brian Laundrie.

According to WINK News, police saw Laundrie leave in his grey Mustang and believed they saw him return home days later. However, they admitted they mixed up Brian Laundrie with his mother, Roberta Laundrie.

North Port Police Department set up cameras around the Laundrie home, WINK reports. However, it proved unsuccessful with the mixup.

Josh Taylor, a spokesperson for the North Port Police Department, told WINK the department had already begun tracking Brian Laundrie back on Sept. 11, when the Petito-Schmidt family reported Gabby Petito missing.

Police believed they saw Brian Laundrie leave his home in his Mustang on Monday, Sept. 13, then return on Sept. 15. Taylor said the two look similar.

"They’re kind of built similarly," Taylor said in an interview with WINK News.

It wasn't until Friday, Sept. 17, when the Laundrie parents' son was reported missing by authorities. So, who did investigators see step out of Brian Laundrie's car?

"I believe it was his mom who was wearing a baseball cap," Taylor said.

The FBI confirmed last week skeletal human remains found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park belonged to Brian Laundrie.

The remains were found near his belongings which included a backpack and notebook. The area where the remains and belongings were found had previously been underwater, authorities say.

The 23-year-old man was reported missing on Sept. 17, after his parents said he went for a hike on Sept. 13 and never returned home.

Laundrie was the only person of interest in the homicide case of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

Detectives and FBI agents searched the vast Carlton Reserve area for more than a month, looking in the only place they had seen a sign of Laundrie.

His parents, Roberta and Chris, helped search the reserve twice, each time with North Port officers. On their second attempt on Oct., 20, Laundrie's father found a drybag and brought it to the officers. Authorities then say they found skeletal remains nearby.