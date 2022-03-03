The Missing: It's been more than a month since Aviyonna Quillen was last seen

According to Aviyonna's mother, she suffers from bipolar disorder and at times has delusions.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — “Aviyonna has never known a stranger and that’s the problem,” said her mother Fonda Levi. “To know her is to love her.”

18-year-old Aviyonna Quillen was last seen on January 19 in Plant City. Witnesses said she was dirty and seemed confused.

Levi said that a man and his girlfriend told her that they gave Aviyonna food and dropped her off in New Port Richey. But, she never made it to her family’s home.

”The man mentioned that she looked very confused,” said Levi. “She looked like she was very in distress. She was very dirty.”

“We have been everywhere. No one has seen her. No one has seen her," Levi said. "We have no idea what happened after the 19th.”

Police interacted with the teen at a convenience store when a manager called to say she spent a long time in the bathroom. When no charges were filed, Aviyonna was free to go.

“She’s a wonderful, wonderful person. She would give the shirt off of her back, which also means she’s very vulnerable. And easily influenced," Levi said.