The Missing: Timothy Cullen has not been seen in four years

Timothy's mother says because of his autism, she believes he became friends with the wrong people.

LARGO, Fla. — Four years ago, Timothy Patrick Cullen disappeared from his home in Largo. Days later, his black two-door 1999 Honda Civic was found abandoned at the Royal Breeze Apartments in Clearwater.

Investigators say no one at the complex remembers seeing him.

“Timmy didn’t deserve this,” said his mother, Elaine Cullen. “The last thing he said was I love you. I was sending him money through Walmart that day and I did that a couple of times for him, and when I did it I would send them the receipt and he would send back 'Thank you, mom. I love you.' That day he didn’t do it.”

Elaine says her son Timmy’s case has been a bunch of heartbreaking dead ends. She says because of his autism, she believes he became friends with the wrong people.

“He had a hard time with having relationships with Asperger’s because it’s difficult for them to understand and read people," said Cullen. "Tim used to think when he was younger that if somebody said hi to him that was his best friend."

Timothy was 24-years-old when he vanished. His 29th birthday is this July. His mother says she needs closure.

“I just want to know something. I want Timmy home. I want a resting place. He has every right to have a resting place. It’s just not fair," Cullen said. "What if it was your kids, your daughter, your mother, your father, whatever. Think about it. This is just not it’s just not normal.”

Timothy Cullen has brown hair and blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos including a Celtic cross on his left forearm and the words "believe the impossible" on his right forearm.