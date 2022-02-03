The Missing: Riley Hogan left his friend's house on Christmas Eve and hasn't been seen since

The Hillsborough County dad was last seen on his 2010 blue Kawasaki motorcycle.

VALRICO, Fla. — 32-year-old Riley Hogan was hanging out with some buddies on Christmas Eve celebrating the holidays in Valrico. They say he left that get-together around 5 a.m. and hasn’t been heard from since.

“It’s awful. This is my little brother,” said Hogan’s sister Jennifer Haynes. “All I know is that he was at a kid’s house on Christmas Eve. I guess at like 4:52 he was there in the morning. They said he left and he was going home but he never made it. He never made it home.”

Jennifer Haynes is worried sick about her brother. He was last seen in the area of Seffner-Valrico Road and Valrico Lake Road.

“My mom hasn’t come back to work,” said Haynes. “We have a dog grooming shop together. She hasn’t come back to work. She’s been staying home all the time - just waiting I guess for him to walk through the door. Every time I talk to her, she cries. She can’t remember if she hugged him before that Christmas Eve.”

The Hillsborough County dad was last seen on his 2010 blue Kawasaki motorcycle. The license plate number is MKBU64.

Jenifer says Hogan was great with motorcycles and loved to race dirt bikes.

“Unless he crashed on his bike. His tires were bald. He was supposed to get new tires. I guess they were down to the metal. Maybe he crashed in the woods. I’ve searched quite a bit. Me and my friends.”

Hogan is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.