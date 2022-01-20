The Missing: Where is Keyonna Cole?

Cole was supposed to give a statement to detectives on an attack she reportedly suffered at the hands of her boyfriend, but she never showed up.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Keyonna Cole’s family is still desperate for answers.

Cole had a busy life raising her toddler son and getting ready to become a mom again. But, in October 2018, at five months pregnant, investigators say she was attacked at Russell Street Park in Brooksville.

Her unborn baby, Xavier, was killed in the attack. Hernando County deputies say she told investigators her boyfriend attacked her. He was charged with killing the unborn child, attempted second-degree murder and resisting arrest.

When it came time to give a statement to detectives on Feb. 11, 2019, she didn’t show up.

“It’s been hell,” said Keyonna’s aunt, Latosha Cole. “Not knowing where she’s at. You know. We’re missing her like crazy. Especially her son. He’s missing his mom. Not knowing where’s she’s at is so hard. She would never stay away from us this long. Never.”

After a year, and no sign of Keyonna, the case on the attack was closed and all charges were dropped against her boyfriend. But, her missing person case is now a cold case.

Detectives say her boyfriend was the sole person of interest. We couldn’t reach him for comment.

“We’re getting by, thank God,” said Cole. “We have our good days and we have our bad days. It’s definitely taken a toll on our family because we’re praying that she do come home. But, we’re praying for the best but expecting the worst."

Cole just has one message for anyone that may have information on her niece's disappearance.