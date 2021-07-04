USF launches research cruise to study Piney Point's environmental impact

The research team will set out to answer how the wastewater will affect our environment and marine life.

TAMPA, Fla. — The wastewater emergency at the former Piney Point phosphate plant in Manatee County has sparked a lot of questions.

The state of Florida says quality tests show there is a high amount of nutrients in the water, including phosphorous and nitrogen. And it's being released at a rate of about 23,500 gallons a minute, in an effort to avoid a larger uncontrolled collapse of the retention pond.

It remains unclear just how that water will affect our environment, ecosystems and marine life. But, scientists from USF have set out to find answers.

A team from the University of South Florida's College of Marine Science launched the first research cruise into Tampa Bay Wednesday to study the environmental impacts of the Piney Point reservoir release.

Led by USF chemical oceanographer Kristen Buck and biological oceanographer Steve Murawski, the research team will collect water samples, surface sediments and fish from Tampa Bay and Port Manatee.

The two main questions the team will be answering – What happens to water chemistry when wastewater mixes with seawater and how do those changes in water chemistry affect marine life?

The scientists will analyze levels like pH, carbon, bacteria, trace metals, fish health. The team says some of those test results could take weeks or even months.

USF will also be collecting samples for partners from the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, Eckerd College and Florida State University, so more research can go toward supporting the state's efforts to address the environmental impacts of the breach.

“Rapid deployments like this one provide us with an unprecedented opportunity to get out there and provide the science necessary to inform an effective response, as well as any necessary mitigation efforts, so that we can safeguard our vulnerable coastal resources,” College of Marine Science Dean Tom Frazer said.

Watch the USF team set sail below.