Social Security benefits are taxable for some people, depending on their income

Up to 85% of your Social Security benefits are counted as taxable income if you meet certain requirements.

As taxpayers prepare to file their returns over the next several months, VERIFY is answering your tax season questions.

Some VERIFY readers want to know whether they’ll have to pay taxes on certain government benefits they receive. Harry asked if Social Security payments are taxable.

Are Social Security benefits taxable?

Yes, Social Security benefits are taxable for people who meet certain income requirements.

All income is considered taxable unless it’s exempted by law, the IRS says. Some of those exemptions include inheritance, gifts, death insurance and life insurance, according to Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt.

No one who receives Social Security payments pays taxes on their full benefit amount, Steber said. But you’ll have to pay more as your income increases.

Here’s the breakdown of how much of your Social Security benefits will be federally taxed based on your income:

Up to 85% of your benefits are taxable if:

Half of your Social Security benefits plus all other income is more than $34,000 for individuals.

Half of your Social Security benefits plus all other income is more than $44,000 for a married couple filing jointly.

Example: If a person received $10,000 in Social Security benefits last year and made $35,000 total, they would pay federal taxes on $8,500 of those benefits, in addition to their other income.

50% of your benefits are taxable if:

Half of your Social Security benefits plus all other income is between $25,000 to $34,000 for individuals.

Half of your Social Security benefits plus all other income is between $32,000 to $44,000 for a married couple filing jointly.

Example: If a person received $10,000 in Social Security benefits last year and made $30,000 total, they would pay federal taxes on $5,000 of those benefits, in addition to their other income.

None of your Social Security benefits are taxable if:

Your income falls below the above levels for individuals or couples filing jointly.

The above rules apply to federal income taxes. Twelve states also tax some or all of residents’ Social Security benefits, according to AARP. You can find more information about individual states here.

The IRS has an online tool that can help you determine whether your benefits are taxable.