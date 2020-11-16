Florida man steals downed power pole, drives around with it on his car

Troopers say a recycling facility turned him away.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man stole a downed power pole and was driving around with it on the roof of his car in Hillsborough County, authorities say.

Troopers say the driver loaded the large pole onto his small sedan on westbound Interstate 4 near milepost 9. He then drove it to a recycling facility on Harney Road but was turned away for not having the proper paperwork for the pole, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Just after 11 a.m. Monday, authorities spotted the 1997 Toyota at North 50th Street near State Road 60. FHP says troopers arrested 71-year-old Douglas Allen Hatley of Lakeland. They also recovered the utility pole.

Hatley was charged with grand theft and taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.

