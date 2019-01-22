STUART, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of getting too comfortable near the comforters in a Walmart.

TCPalm.com reports Dennis Palmer, 31, was charged Jan. 10 with exposure of sexual organs after "exposing himself ... in the pillow aisle" of a Stuart Walmart.

The newspaper says an officer asked him why he was exposing himself, and Palmer replied: “he was just itching himself because he has crabs.”

Surveillance video, however, reportedly showed him doing more than scratching for several minutes, according to the publication.

For more, read the TCPalm report.

