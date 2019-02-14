LAKE WORTH, Fla.—Another day, another doorbell licker caught on camera.

This time, a man was busted licking a Ring video doorbell in Lake Worth, Fla.

The camera catches the man licking the doorbell again and again and again.

Many people felt like when the first doorbell licker was caught in California, it was only a matter of time before the strange behavior popped up in the Sunshine State.

In the case of the Florida doorbell licker, the video shows him licking, then stepping back and pointing at what looks like a stack of newspapers.

But it doesn’t stop there.

The Florida doorbell licker goes in to lick again before leaving.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.