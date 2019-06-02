INDIAN RIVER, Fla. — Florida has a poop problem.

The many spoil islands in the Indian River Lagoon are one of the state's natural treasures, but human poop literally is spoiling it -- soiling it! -- for all of us.

"There is a major problem on the spoil islands with improper disposal of human waste," said Emily Dark, environmental specialist for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, speaking with Treasure Coast Newspapers.

She told the paper the islands are composed of sand and limestone, lacking the sort of soil to break down human waste. They're only accessible by boat, making them quite unique and untouched by development, located along Florida's east coast.

Because of the islands' isolation, there are no bathrooms or trash cans.

The poop issue apparently has been known for some time, as the Indian River Lagoon Aquatic Preserves has been a partner with the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics since 2016, according to its website.

The focus of Leave No Trace has primarily been on the concern of human waste.

Unique WAG bag dispensers -- with WAG standing for waste alleviation and gelling -- have been installed on six islands, the newspaper reports. The bags help to break down the waste and the smell.

Rather than pooping on the ground, Dark said it's much better for the environment to instead poop in an approved bag or a bring-your-own portable toilet.

