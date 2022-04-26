Everything you need to know about the 39th annual St. Anthony's Triathlon

From event start times to road closures, here's what you need to know come race day.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg will be transformed into an athlete's playground this weekend as the city hosts the 39th annual St. Anthony's Triathlon.

Roughly 3,000 participants will swim, bike and run along St. Pete's waterfront and through its scenic neighborhoods during an event, organizers say, is open to athletes of all levels. Whether you're an amateur or a professional looking for some competition, there are three events that will be taking place Apr. 30 and May 1.

So, here's everything you need to know.

Triathlon events

Meek & Mighty:

This one is not just for the kids, but for anyone who is looking to dip their toes into triathlon racing. The event takes place on Saturday, April 30, with staggered start times and varying distances depending on the age group.

Kids 7-10 will start at 8:50 a.m. sharp, competing in a 100-yard swim, 3.6-mile bike ride and half-mile run.

Kids 11-15 will start at 8:10 a.m. sharp, competing in a 200-yard swim, 5.4-mile bike ride and one-mile run.

Adults 16 and older will start at 7:30 a.m. sharp, competing in a 200-yard swim, 5.4-mile bike ride and one-mile run.

Sprint Triathlon:

The event kicks off at 8:45 a.m. sharp on Sunday, May 30, at Vinoy Park in St. Petersburg. Athletes will compete in a 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike ride and a five-kilometer run.

Olympic Triathlon:

The event kicks off at 6:50 a.m. sharp on Sunday, May 30, at Vinoy Park in St. Petersburg. Athletes will compete in a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-kilometer bike ride and a 10-kilometer run.

Entry fees vary on the type of race and the date of signing up. To secure a spot this late into the game, it'll cost up to $200.

Road Closures

Maybe you want to catch the final sprint of the race. Or, you're just trying to avoid all the chaos of the event while hanging out in St. Petersburg this weekend. Either way, it's important you know which roads will be closed for the event.

Event organizers say people can expect roads to be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. all weekend long. Some lanes may remain open but traffic may be stopped at various times. Either way, drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

Roads that will be closed include:

Brightwaters Boulevard, which will be closed between Snell Isle Boulevard and the turnaround in the 1900 block of Brightwaters

Bayshore Drive, which will be closed between Seventh Avenue N and Fifth Avenue S

North Shore Drive NE and Coffee Pot Boulevard, which will be closed between Seventh and 22nd avenues N

Fifth Avenue S (Dali Blvd), which will be closed from First to Fourth streets

Pinellas Point Drive, which will be closed (drivers will be allowed to cross when safe to do so)

Roads that will experience delays due to intermittent closures include:

First Avenue S between 28th and First streets S

Fourth Street S between 18th Avenue S and Pinellas Point Drive

Portions of First, Third, Fourth and Sixth streets S between First Avenue S and Pinellas Point Drive

Snell Isle Bridge will have limited vehicle traffic allowed