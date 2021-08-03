Amalie Arena will welcome limited number of fans back for Raptors games

Fans can expect increased safety measures including physical distancing, cashless and contactless concession and retail stands, and sanitizing stations.

TAMPA, Fla. — Calling Toronto Raptors fans: soon you could be back to watching games in person at Amalie Arena.

Vinik Sports Group and the Toronto Raptors announced they will welcome 3,500 fans back to Amalie Arena for games starting on March 19 when the Raptors face the Utah Jazz.

Tickets for the remaining Raptors games will go on sale March 11 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster following pre-sale opportunities for Raptors and Tampa Bay Lightning members on March 10.

Fans can expect increased safety measures including physical distancing, cashless and contactless concession and retail stands, and sanitizing stations. The arena staff will also be increasing cleaning efforts for commonly used surfaces including UV disinfectant lights.

Masks will be required throughout the arena concourses and seating areas when not eating or drinking.

You can find a full list of protocols and information on how to buy tickets here.