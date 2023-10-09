Harlem Globetrotters to make a slam dunk in Tampa next year

The Globetrotters will take on their rivals the Washington Generals in the big game.

TAMPA, Fla. — You know them, and you love them.

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are set to make a slam dunk in Tampa next year at the Yuengling Center, the Vinik Sports Group said in a news release Monday.

The entertaining basketball stars will play live at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, as fans can enjoy the team's skills of dribbling, spinning and dunking on the court.

The Globetrotters will take on their rivals the Washington Generals in the big game.

Fans who attend the sporting event will have the opportunity to take home an official Globetrotters basketball or a newly designed Marble Series ball on the day of the game, the news release mentioned.

There will be pregame offers that will give fans special post-game access and in-game fan interactions.

"See Hammer, TNT, Bulldog, Cheese, Torch, Hot Shot, Jet, Wham and Thunder – just to name a few – as they run circles around the Washington Generals on the court and bring the hype to the crowd," the news release reads.

For the first time ever, there will be an all-new Halftime Skills Showcase that will bring fans onto the court and engage in basketball activities.

Tickets to see the Globetrotters in Tampa will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, only on Ticketmaster. Prices range from $35.25 to $125.25.