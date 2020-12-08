Limited stadium capacity forces Bucs to alter 2020 season pass membership

The coronavirus pandemic has caused NFL teams to reduce the number of seats filled by fans this season.

TAMPA, Fla — As the coronavirus pandemic begins to push into football season, Buccaneers 2020 season pass holders will not be watching their team from the seats they may have anticipated.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer, Brian Ford announced membership for the 2020 season will "look different" in a letter to season ticket holders on July 31.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing guidelines, and fan safety protocols developed by multiple officials, Ford says NFL teams must operate at a reduced stadium capacity.

This means the Bucs will not be able to re-seat the entire Season Pass Member base across the now limited number of seats.

"We thank you for the incredible patience and support you have shown our organization for the last several months, as we have continued to adjust to the difficult effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on everyday life," Ford wrote in the letter.

The letter states the Bucs are still working to determine a "capacity that is safe for our fans, staff and players."

The reduction left members with two options: roll over their payment or get a refund.

Members who want to roll over their entire 2020 season payment are automatically credited for the 2021 season with "no action needed." This option comes with additional benefits, including:

Keeping your member seat locations for the 2021 season and receiving all the exclusive member benefits that are associated with your 2021 tickets.

Members will have priority access to purchase 2020 single-game tickets as part of the “Priority Presale.” This presale is also only open to season pass members

Your credit can be used to purchase 2020 single-game tickets if you choose.

If the Bucs are able to increase stadium capacity for future 2020 games, including playoffs, members will be given priority access to purchase tickets.

Members still receive the 2020 membership gift in the mail later this summer

Single-game ticket pricing has yet to be determined and could differ from membership pricing, according to the Bucs.

The team says there will be no preseason games in 2020, meaning the single-game tickets presale will start with the Bucs home opener currently set for Sept. 20 against the Carolina Panthers.

Members who did not want their payment to roll over to the 2021 season were able to log-in to their portal and select a refund option by Aug. 9.

Those on a payment plan did not see further transactions beyond July 15. Anyone who pre-paid for parking will be receiving a credit or refund under the same structure as the season tickets.

"We sincerely apologize for these needed changes to your 2020 membership. The excitement and extremely high-demand resulted in a near-sellout situation on a Season Pass basis for all home games this season," Ford wrote. "We had hoped to have Raymond James Stadium filled with valued Season Pass Members like yourself to welcome Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Tampa and provide an unmatched home-field advantage."

