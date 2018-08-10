The Associated Press ranked the University of South Florida Bulls in its weekly Top 25 Poll for the first time this season.
USF (5-0) comes in at No. 23 after the Bulls' 58-42 win Saturday at the University of Massachusetts.
It marks the first time the Bulls are ranked in the AP poll since the final 2017 poll, when they finished ranked No. 21.
Related: USF coach Charlie Strong's contract among nation's best values, USA Today says
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Notre Dame
6. West Virginia
7. Washington
8. Penn State
9. Texas
10. University of Central Florida
11. Oklahoma
12. Michigan
13. LSU
14. Florida
15. Wisconsin
16. Miami (Florida)
17. Oregon
18. Kentucky
19. Colorado
20. North Carolina State
21. Auburn
22. Texas A&M
23. University of South Florida
24. Mississippi State
25. Cincinnati
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.