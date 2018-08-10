The Associated Press ranked the University of South Florida Bulls in its weekly Top 25 Poll for the first time this season.

USF (5-0) comes in at No. 23 after the Bulls' 58-42 win Saturday at the University of Massachusetts.

It marks the first time the Bulls are ranked in the AP poll since the final 2017 poll, when they finished ranked No. 21.

AP Top 25 Poll for Week 7:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. West Virginia

7. Washington

8. Penn State

9. Texas

10. University of Central Florida

11. Oklahoma

12. Michigan

13. LSU

14. Florida

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami (Florida)

17. Oregon

18. Kentucky

19. Colorado

20. North Carolina State

21. Auburn

22. Texas A&M

23. University of South Florida

24. Mississippi State

25. Cincinnati

