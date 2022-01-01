ESPN's Dick Vitale says he won't call games for rest of season

The broadcaster has been undergoing cancer treatment since October in Sarasota.

Dick Vitale says he will not be appearing on ESPN for the remainder of the college basketball season due to ongoing treatment for precancerous dysplasia on his vocal cords.

Vitale first announced in late December that he needed to take a break to rest his ailing voice due in part to inflammation in his throat.

Then on Monday in a report from ESPN Front Row, he said he would not be returning to call games for the rest of the season.

"While I'm heartbroken that I won't appear on ESPN for the rest of this season, I'm encouraged by the progress," Vitale said in a statement.

He noted going on vocal rest in December reduced the inflammation in his throat by 60 percent.

Once the inflammation heals, a date will be set for surgery.

Just landed in Sarasota from Boston .. Didn’t get the news I wanted as I was praying to be at courtside for ⁦⁦@MarchMadnessMBB⁩ . However good news is Dr Zeitels who is the best in dealing with the vocal cords is optimistic about my future. https://t.co/DDBt2vm8gT — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 24, 2022

"My throat's condition is clearly moving in the right direction, and Dr. Z. is very optimistic that this can be successfully treated to have me strong for the 2022-23 season on ESPN," Vitale continued in his statement.

Back in October, Vitale announced his second cancer diagnosis, unrelated to his prior diagnosis to remove melanoma, ESPN Front Row wrote in a previous article. He is currently receiving treatment for his lymphoma diagnosis at Sarasota Memorial Hospital's new Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute Oncology Tower.

He made an emotional return to the airwaves on Nov. 23 for the Gonzaga-UCLA game in Las Vegas.

The last game Vitale called was on Dec. 12 between Villanova and Baylor.