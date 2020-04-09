Florida State won't allow tailgating for football home opener

Tailgating won't be allowed at Florida State University's football home opener on Sept. 12 against George Tech.
Seminoles fans will not be permitted to raise tents, put up tables or use outdoor grills and cooktops in the parking lots at Doak Campbell Stadium. Attendees are being asked to park and then proceed to the gates, which open 2.5 hours before the 3:30 p.m. kickoff.
The decision not to allow tailgating is a reversal. FSU previously planned to permit the tradition as long as fans followed safety protocols.
“Given what is going on throughout the country and the number of COVID cases in Leon County, we have determined that for the safety of all involved we will not allow tailgating for the Georgia Tech game,” FSU Director of Athletics David Coburn wrote in a statement.
Attendance at home games will be capped at 20-25 percent of the stadium's almost 80,000 person capacity.
Coburn said FSU would monitor the coronavirus situation and adjust policies as needed. For now, all cars must exit the parking lots within 2.5 hours after the game ends.
