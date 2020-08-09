Lakeland High football team cancels first 2 games because of COVID-19 case

The Polk County school district said the confirmed case means the program has to suspend operations for two weeks.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A high school in Polk County has to cancel its first two football games of the season because of a case of coronavirus.

Polk County Public Schools made the announcement on Facebook, saying Lakeland High's football program "has been impacted by a COVID-19 case." That means the program will have to suspend all operations for the next two weeks.

The district said the program has stopped all operations through Sept. 22.

The school's first two games of the season, against George Jenkins and Plant City high schools, are canceled and are unlikely to be rescheduled.

According to the latest information from the district, there have been 76 cases of COVID-19 across Polk County schools.

Find the latest on coronavirus cases in district schools here.

