Pinellas County high school sports will soon be free to watch live online

The district partnered with The Identity Tampa Bay and the NFHS Network to stream high school sports live.

Through a new partnership, high school sports in Pinellas County will soon be free to watch live online.

The Identity Tampa Bay, a site for local sports and lifestyle content, on Monday announced a partnership with Pinellas County Schools and the NFHS Network to provide live streaming of local high school sports.

The Identity Tampa Bay said it will broadcast multiple games per week, and all streams will be free for viewers.

The site said 32 automated cameras have been installed at all 16 high schools in Pinellas County.

"We are very excited about our partnership with The Identity Tampa Bay and the NFHS Network, which will allow the community to stream Pinellas high school sports on their personal devices anywhere," Athletics Director Al Bennett said.

The Identity Tampa Bay said three to four games will be broadcast per week during the fall season, with a goal of broadcasting eight games per week during the winter.

A full fall broadcast schedule will be released at a later date.

The platforms available for live streaming include iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick and web browsers. Those using mobile or streaming devices will have to download the IdentityTB application.

